Burton man accused of dismembering wife is dead after police shooting

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police shot and killed a man wanted for killing and dismembering is wife in Burton after a confrontation in Detroit late Monday.
Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said officers responded to the Kings Lane Apartments complex near Fenton and Hemphill roads around 7:20 p.m. Saturday to check the well-being of a woman who lived there.
A witness reported that a woman was dead inside an apartment. Ross could not say how or when the woman died.
Officers went into the apartment and found 41-year-old Shuana Roy dead. Ross said the woman's husband, 44-year-old Tony Roy, dismembered her body, placed body parts in trash bags and left the bags in a bath tub at the apartment.
Burton police spent the weekend sifting through evidence and attempting to locate the woman's husband. After obtaining warrants for the man's arrest, Ross said evidence led investigators to the man's whereabouts in the Detroit area.
The Michigan State Police fugitive teams from the Detroit area and Mid-Michigan located the suspect around 11:40 p.m. driving on Telegraph Road north of Seven Mile Road in the Detroit city limits.
Michigan State Police say the man had a female acquaintance in the vehicle with him when troopers attempted a traffic stop. Troopers allegedly saw the man point a gun at himself and the woman after he stopped.
Several Michigan State Police troopers opened fire on the man after he allegedly pointed a gun at the woman. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The woman, who was not identified, suffered minor injuries from shrapnel.
All of the troopers who fired at the suspect were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings. The Detroit Police Department Homicide Task Force will investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information on Shauna Roy's death should call the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.