Burton man accused of threatening GM plant after he wasn't hired

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Burton man is accused of emailing threats to the General Motors Flint Assembly plant after he did not receive a job offer.

The Flint Police Department arrested 29-year-old Paris Desean Alexander over the weekend on charges of making false threats of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime.

Investigators say Alexander previously worked for General Motors in Flint years ago. He applied to get a new job there recently, but the company did not extend an offer of employment.

Police say Alexander then emailed threats of violence to personnel at the plant. He was arrested on Saturday at Detroit Metropolitan Airport after the Flint Police Department served a search warrant at his residence.

Authorities took four guns, seven ammunition magazines and several dozen rounds of ammunition from Alexander's home on Saturday. They also seized a laptop computer and three iPhones.

Alexander appeared before Genesee County judge for arraignment on Sunday.

General Motors issued a statement Monday saying the company took immediate action to increase security at the Flint manufacturing complex after allegedly receiving threats from Alexander.

"We have been cooperating with local authorities throughout their investigation and we are pleased that they are taking the matter seriously," a GM spokeswoman said.

