Burton man accused of trying to have sex with 13-year-old girl

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 38-year-old man from Burton, who was seen on video trying to run from Genesee County sheriff deputies, is accused of trying to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.
Sheriff Chris Swanson laid out the allegations against Joseph Mitchell on Wednesday. He said a young victim told hospital staffers about abuse, which led to an investigation by the GHOST team.
"Used his position of power and influence over this 13-year-old and the young victim that came into the hospital, and paid and distributed money for sex. That's human trafficking," Swanson said.
Mitchell faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes, two counts of child sexual abuse and one human trafficking charge.
He is being held at the Genesee County Jail on a $110,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court date on Dec. 8.
Anyone else who might be a victim of Mitchell's should contact the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.