Burton man pleads guilty to threatening GM plant

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Burton man accused of emailing threats to the General Motors Flint Assembly in 2022, because he did not receive a job offer, has pleaded guilty to the charges.

Paris Alexander, 30, pleaded guilty to making false threats of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime.

As part of the plea deal, court records show that the agreement calls for no more up-front jail or prison time, receive no sentence enhancement, serve the maximum term of probation, and not have his sentencing be served consecutively.

Alexander will not be allowed to have any communication with General Motors.

Alexander will be sentenced on Sept. 5.

Investigators say Alexander previously worked for General Motors in Flint years ago. When he applied for a new job, the company did not extend an offer of employment.

Police say Alexander then emailed threats of violence to personnel at the plant. He was arrested after he got off a plane at Detroit Metropolitan Airport last year.

The Flint Police Department served a search warrant at his residence and took four guns, seven ammunition magazines and several dozen rounds of ammunition. They also seized a laptop computer and three iPhones.