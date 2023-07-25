Burton man pleads guilty to threatening GM plant

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY THIS MORNING...

WEATHER...

* Areas of dense fog will impact the western Thumb region,
particularly Tuscola county, through the morning commute.

* Fog gradually will dissipate over the course of the morning.

* Variable winds around 5 mph with gusts to 10 mph.

IMPACTS...

* Fog is creating areas of reduced visibilities below 1 mile.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday July 25th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, July 25th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada will move
across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Burton man pleads guilty to threatening GM plant

  Updated
  • 0
Paris Desean Alexander

Paris Desean Alexander

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Burton man accused of emailing threats to the General Motors Flint Assembly in 2022, because he did not receive a job offer, has pleaded guilty to the charges.

Paris Alexander, 30, pleaded guilty to making false threats of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime.

As part of the plea deal, court records show that the agreement calls for no more up-front jail or prison time, receive no sentence enhancement, serve the maximum term of probation, and not have his sentencing be served consecutively.

Alexander will not be allowed to have any communication with General Motors.

Alexander will be sentenced on Sept. 5.

Investigators say Alexander previously worked for General Motors in Flint years ago. When he applied for a new job, the company did not extend an offer of employment.

Police say Alexander then emailed threats of violence to personnel at the plant. He was arrested after he got off a plane at Detroit Metropolitan Airport last year.

The Flint Police Department served a search warrant at his residence and took four guns, seven ammunition magazines and several dozen rounds of ammunition. They also seized a laptop computer and three iPhones.

