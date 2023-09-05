Burton man sentenced to probation for threatening GM plant

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Burton man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to emailing threats to the General Motors Flint Assembly plant in 2022 because he did not receive a job offer.

Paris Alexander, 30, pleaded guilty on July 24 to making false threats of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime.

Court records show that Alexander has been sentenced to 60 months of probation while serving three days behind bars. Alexander has already been credited with serving the three days behind bars. He will also have to pay $766 in fines.

As part of the plea deal, court records show that the agreement calls for no more up front jail or prison time, no sentence enhancement, serve the maximum term of probation and not have his sentences be served consecutively.

Alexander will not be allowed to have any communication with General Motors.

Investigators say Alexander previously worked for General Motors in Flint years ago. When he applied for a new job, the company did not extend an offer of employment.

Police say Alexander then emailed threats of violence to personnel at the plant. He was arrested after he got off a plane at Detroit Metropolitan Airport last year.