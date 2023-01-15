Candlelight vigil honors Mt. Morris school employee killed in shooting

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Loved ones of a Mt. Morris school employee shot and killed last week gathered for a candlelight vigil in her memory.
Mallory Dunnivant worked for Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools when she died.
"I just don’t know how someone could do something like that. She had two little boys. She was trying to protect her sister," said Dunnivant's mother, Lisa McGrath.
Dunnivant was at an apartment on Harvard Court at the end of Helen Street on Wednesday night with her sister and a man, when an argument broke out. Police say the man left and came back with a gun, which he fired into the apartment.
Dunnivant suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen. An ambulance rushed her to Hurley Medical Center, where she died a short time later.
"I want to go back to the Bible -- an eye for eye -- but that's the anger talking," McGrath said. "It was senseless. There were five children and two girls in that apartment. They wouldn’t hurt him, they didn’t want to hurt him."
Two people were taken into custody in connection to Dunnivant's shooting death. The 24-year-old man accused of pulling the trigger is facing 20 felony charges, including first-degree murder, and a 22-year-old woman is facing four charges.