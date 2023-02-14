Carrollton Township police car thief squeezed through tiny hole

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the suspect who stole a Carrollton Township police car on Monday shimmied through a tiny hole to get behind the wheel.
The suspect took off with lights and sirens from the scene of a traffic stop, leading to a police chase. The Zilwaukee Township police chief continued recovering Tuesday from injuries sustained in a crash that ended the chase.
The caper began with a traffic stop near the intersection of Hermansau and Weiss streets around 1 p.m. Monday in Carrollton Township, where an officer placed the driver in the back seat of a patrol car without handcuffs.
The driver was pulled over for speeding and having no license plate.
Police say the man didn't identify himself, was placed in the back of the police car without handcuffs on and managed to squeeze his way through a 13-inch by 11-inch opening. He jumped in the driver's seat and drove off with the overhead lights on.
Zilwaukee Township Police Chief Jason Wise started to chase the stolen police car.
"People were moving out of our way, because they see Carrollton's officer car with the lights on thinking it's an emergency vehicle, and then I am behind him with my emergency vehicle lights on and siren," Wise said.
More patrol units joined the chase as it entered the parking lot of a Saginaw Township motel complex, where they drove around the buildings.
"We were just going around in circles," Wise said.
He began to see people come out of their rooms to watch what was happening.
"He was driving the Carrollton patrol car at a high rate of speed through the motel, kicking up dirt and grass and everything, and it's getting dangerous," Wise said.
While he wanted to try to place Stop Sticks down to deflate the tires, the two police cars eventually crashed.
The 20-year-old suspect was not hurt and police arrested him. Wise went to an area hospital for treatment of a few minor injuries, but he was back at work the next day.
"I am taking it slow," Wise said.
Police are investigating how the suspect squeezed through a small hole to get behind the wheel. The Saginaw County Jail log indicates 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 pounds.
The suspect remained in custody Tuesday while awaiting arraignment on a number of charges in Saginaw County District Court on Thursday.