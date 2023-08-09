Cash reward offered for information about a 2022 homicide in Flint

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information about a murder from 2022.
Just before midnight on May 29, 2022, Kivon Louis Sykes, 30, was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
On May 29, 2022, Kivon Louis Sykes, 30, was shot in the 400 block of S Saginaw Street in Flint. He later died from his injuries.— Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County (@FlintCrimeStop) August 9, 2023
Please contact Crime Stoppers with any information: 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), https://t.co/5zLy9veBC3, or P3Tips mobile app. All methods are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/62FPF0vICz
Sykes was found in the 400 block of S. Saginaw Street near Kearsley Street in Flint.
Sykes died from his injuries a few days later.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County by calling (800) 422-JAIL (5245) or online at crimestoppersofflint.com.