Cash reward offered for information about a 2022 homicide in Flint

  • Updated
Kivon Sykes

Kivon Louis Sykes

 Credit: Crime Stoppers

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information about a murder from 2022.

Just before midnight on May 29, 2022, Kivon Louis Sykes, 30, was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sykes was found in the 400 block of S. Saginaw Street near Kearsley Street in Flint.

Sykes died from his injuries a few days later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County by calling (800) 422-JAIL (5245) or online at crimestoppersofflint.com.

