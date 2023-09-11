Charges dropped against Flushing man accused of wife's murder

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Charges have been dropped against the Flushing-area man accused of murdering his wife.

Jeramie Lee Edenburn, 44, was charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder for allegedly killing his wife, 39-year-old Jennifer Edenburn, in June.

Court records show that charges were dropped on Monday because of "nolle prosequi," which means that it is a voluntary dismissal of charges by the prosecution.

Edenburn is accused of killing his wife in June at a residence in the Meadowbrook Manor mobile home park off Mt. Morris Road.

Court records show Edenburn also is charged in a separate case with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, which occurred last January in Montrose Township.

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.