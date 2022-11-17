 Skip to main content
...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW AFFECTING SHIAWASSEE AND GENESEE COUNTIES
DURING THE EVENING COMMUTE...

HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility
to near a quarter of a mile. Temperatures at or below freezing also
allow roads to become snow covered with a quick inch of accumulation
on unpaved surfaces.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 432 PM EST, the area of heavy snow was
along and west of a line from Henderson to Corunna to near Bancroft
and moving east at 35 MPH.

THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR...
New Lothrop and Lennon around 445 PM EST.
Fenton, Flushing, Swartz Creek and Montrose around 455 PM EST.
Lake Fenton around 500 PM EST.
Flint, Grand Blanc and Crossroads Village around 505 PM EST.
Clio, Burton, Mount Morris and Beecher around 510 PM EST.
Davison and Goodrich around 515 PM EST.

This includes the following highways...
I-75 between mile markers 106 and 133.
I-475 between mile markers 1 and 16.
I-69 between mile markers 115 and 148.
US-23 between mile markers 78 and 90.

SAFETY INFO...

Use extra caution when traveling into or through
areas of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially
slick roads may lead to accidents.

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

&&

TIME...MOT...LOC 2130Z 262DEG 32KT 4311 8418 4300 8409 4283 8404

Charges dropped against former Thetford Township police chief again

  • 0

A Genesee County judge dropped criminal charges against former Thetford Township Police Chief Robert Kenny again this week.

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - After a years long legal battle, criminal charges once again have been dropped against a former Thetford Township police chief.

Robert Kenny first was charged with embezzlement in August 2018 following accusations he took more than $5,000 after scrapping items from the federal Law Enforcement Support Office.

Kenny obtained significant amounts of surplus equipment from the U.S. military, including a large forklift and several parachutes, on behalf of the small Thetford Township Police Department.

Investigators say he sold some of the equipment for scrap. The proceeds should have gone directly to the township, but Kenny allegedly pocketed some of the money himself.

He was placed on unpaid leave after the charges were filed in 2018 and eventually fired by the township. But Kenny's case was dismissed in September 2019.

Prosecutors appealed that decision and the case was reopened in May 2020. This week, a Genesee County District Court judge again ruled there is not enough evidence to justify the charges against Kenny.

