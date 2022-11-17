Charges dropped against former Thetford Township police chief again

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - After a years long legal battle, criminal charges once again have been dropped against a former Thetford Township police chief.
Robert Kenny first was charged with embezzlement in August 2018 following accusations he took more than $5,000 after scrapping items from the federal Law Enforcement Support Office.
Kenny obtained significant amounts of surplus equipment from the U.S. military, including a large forklift and several parachutes, on behalf of the small Thetford Township Police Department.
Investigators say he sold some of the equipment for scrap. The proceeds should have gone directly to the township, but Kenny allegedly pocketed some of the money himself.
He was placed on unpaid leave after the charges were filed in 2018 and eventually fired by the township. But Kenny's case was dismissed in September 2019.
Prosecutors appealed that decision and the case was reopened in May 2020. This week, a Genesee County District Court judge again ruled there is not enough evidence to justify the charges against Kenny.