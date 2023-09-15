 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charges dropped for Saginaw abortion doctor accused of hitting opponent

  • Updated
  • 0

A Saginaw County judge dropped all charges Friday against Dr. Theodore Roumell, who was accused of running over an abortion opponent outside a Saginaw Township clinic.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The felonious assault case of a Saginaw Township doctor accused of running over an abortion opponent has been dismissed.

The preliminary hearing for Dr. Theodore Roumell ended with Judge Elian Fichtner dismissing the case against the doctor.

The judge heard testimony from Mark Zimmerman, the man who says Roumell drove over him in the driveway of a Saginaw Township clinic on June 23. Zimmerman suffered a broken leg in the incident.

Surveillance video of the incident showed Zimmerman standing in front of Roumell's car as the doctor was driving into the clinic. Matt Norwood, the doctor's attorney, claimed Zimmerman was actually breaking law by blocking access to the clinic.

Watch ABC12 News First at Four for more coverage of this developing story.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.