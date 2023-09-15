Charges dropped for Saginaw abortion doctor accused of hitting opponent

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The felonious assault case of a Saginaw Township doctor accused of running over an abortion opponent has been dismissed.

The preliminary hearing for Dr. Theodore Roumell ended with Judge Elian Fichtner dismissing the case against the doctor.

The judge heard testimony from Mark Zimmerman, the man who says Roumell drove over him in the driveway of a Saginaw Township clinic on June 23. Zimmerman suffered a broken leg in the incident.

Surveillance video of the incident showed Zimmerman standing in front of Roumell's car as the doctor was driving into the clinic. Matt Norwood, the doctor's attorney, claimed Zimmerman was actually breaking law by blocking access to the clinic.

