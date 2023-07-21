Charges dropped for troopers accused of excessive force in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Criminal charges have been dropped against three Michigan State Police troopers accused of using excessive force during an arrest in Owosso.

The Shiawassee County Prosecutor's Office dropped misdemeanor assault and battery charges against troopers Cody Lukas, Ryan Fitzko and Justin Simpson. The reason for the dismissal of the charges is not clear.

All three troopers were involved in the arrest of a man who was on a bike in Owosso in August 2022. Police say he fled from two of the troopers when he was questioned.

Lukas initially was facing an additional felony charge of misconduct in office, but that charge was dropped in May. Dismissal of the misdemeanor assault and battery charges means the criminal case is over.

However, all three troopers remained on paid administrative leave this week while Michigan State Police continued an internal investigation into whether they followed department policies and procedures during the arrest.