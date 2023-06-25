Charges filed against Flushing man for wife's murder

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Charges have been filed against a Flushing man for his wife's murder.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced Saturday afternoon that he has charged Jeramie Lee Edenburn with first-degree murder.

Police say the body of his wife, Jennifer Edenburn, was found Wednesday at the Meadowbrook Manor mobile home park off Mt. Morris Road just west of Elms Road. Prosecutors say she died of stab wounds.

Investigators began to look into this case Tuesday when she didn't show up to work. They couldn’t gain access to the residence that day.

Police forced entry to the mobile home on Brook Drive after discovering Jennifer’s vehicle parked elsewhere in Meadowbrook Manor on Wednesday, when they found her body.

Her husband Jeramie Edenburn was arrested without incident in the Alpena area. His vehicle was also recovered at the scene.

He is being held at the Genesee County Jail without bond.