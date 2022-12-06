 Skip to main content
Child abuse suspect asks judge to drop torture charge

  • Updated
  • 0

Leonard Dortch Jr.'s attorney asked a Genesee County judge to drop a torture charge.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An attorney hopes a child torture charge against his client will be dropped.

Leonard Dortch Jr., 25, faces a first-degree child abuse charge in addition to the torture charge after his girlfriend's 2-year-old child was injured in February 2021.

Dortch Jr. claimed the girl suffered burns when he left a hairdryer on while he was cooking in another room at a Flint Township residence. Prosecutors say the baby had a number of injuries.

Court records show Dortch's attorney filed a motion to quash on the torture charge last month. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3 for a hearing on the torture charge.

A $150,000 cash or surety bond has been set in the case.

