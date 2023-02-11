Child reported missing and endangered from Detroit area

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 3-year-old out of the Detroit area.
Investigators say Za'Niyah Alexandrea Jones was with her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones, and he failed to follow a court order to surrender her to Michigan Child Protective Services.
While Za'Niyah lived in Detroit, it's unknown where she and her father may have gone. Authorities also don't have information about the vehicle they may be driving.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.