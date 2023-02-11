 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Child reported missing and endangered from Detroit area

  • Updated
  • 0

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 3-year-old out of the Detroit area.

Investigators say Za'Niyah Alexandrea Jones was with her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones, and he failed to follow a court order to surrender her to Michigan Child Protective Services.  

While Za'Niyah lived in Detroit, it's unknown where she and her father may have gone. Authorities also don't have information about the vehicle they may be driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Weekend Anchor and Reporter

Ronnie Dahl is the weekend evening anchor and a reporter for ABC12 News

Recommended for you