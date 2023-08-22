Church lawn torn up on multiple occasions in New Lothrop

NEW LOTHROP, Mich. (WJRT) - The New Lothrop Police Department is investigating a destruction of property complaint at the New Lothrop Nazarene Church.
According to the Village of New Lothrop, a vehicle caused damage to their property by leaving tire tracks on their grass and parking lot.
The incident occurred on two different occasions. According to the village, the first time it happened was between Aug. 15-Aug. 16. The second time that the damage occurred was Aug. 21-Aug. 22.
Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Village of New Lothrop's office at (810) 638-5767.