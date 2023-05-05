City inspectors shut down four Flint nightclubs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The usually busy weekend at four Flint nightclubs will be decidedly quieter after city inspectors shut them down over code violations.

The Flint Police Department, Flint Fire Department and Flint Building & Safety Department all conducted inspections at the clubs over the past two weeks. All four were cited for illegal uses and order to evacuate.

The clubs are:

Kick Back Lounge at 3104 Flushing Road -- mandatory order to evacuate.

Club What's Next at 2511 W. Pasadena Ave. -- mandatory order to evacuate.

1665 Chevrolet Ave. -- Stop work immediately and mandatory order to evacuate.

Millennium Club at 4401 Selby Street -- Stop work immediately.

In addition to building and occupancy code violations, the liquor license for Club What's Next was suspended for 60 days due to a failure to cooperate with law enforcement.

That means the club cannot serve any alcoholic beverages until its license is reinstated. City officials did not say whether any of the clubs can get their occupancy permits back or what would be required for them to reopen.

Flint police noted on Facebook that the club at 1665 Chevrolet Ave. near Welch Boulevard was the scene of a triple shooting on April 2, which left two men in critical condition and a third in good condition.

Police have responded to multiple violent incidents at Club What's Next in recent years.