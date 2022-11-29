Clare County woman sentenced to life in prison for quadruple homicide

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clare County woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the October 2021 murders of four people.

Judy Boyer pleaded guilty in September to two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Henry and Patricia Boyer, along with two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Zachary Salminen and Wade Bacon.

A Clare County judge sentenced Boyer on Tuesday to life in prison with no chance of parole for each of the first-degree murder charges and 60 to 100 years in prison for the second-degree murder charges.

All four victims were found dead of gunshot wounds at a property on South Harrison Avenue on Oct. 20, 2021. Boyer fled the area, but police arrested her in the Cadillac area the following day.

Investigators haven't released a motive for any of the murders.

"No words can adequately describe the devastation, trauma and heartbreak that Ms. Boyer has caused the family and friends of Henry, Patricia, Zach and Wade. However, it is a small measure of comfort to know that she will spend the remainder of her life in prison," said Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis.