Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 29 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8
feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 5 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will push across
Southeast Michigan between 4 AM and 6 AM Wednesday. Wind gusts
of up to 45 mph are possible with any shower activity along and
immediately behind the front. Widespread west wind gusts of 30
to 45 mph will then develop by the late morning hours and
persist through the afternoon and early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Clare County woman sentenced to life in prison for quadruple homicide

  • Updated
  • 0
Judy Boyer

The Clare County Sheriff's Office wants to talk with Judy Boyer about a double shooting.

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clare County woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the October 2021 murders of four people.

Judy Boyer pleaded guilty in September to two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Henry and Patricia Boyer, along with two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Zachary Salminen and Wade Bacon. 

A Clare County judge sentenced Boyer on Tuesday to life in prison with no chance of parole for each of the first-degree murder charges and 60 to 100 years in prison for the second-degree murder charges.

All four victims were found dead of gunshot wounds at a property on South Harrison Avenue on Oct. 20, 2021. Boyer fled the area, but police arrested her in the Cadillac area the following day.

Investigators haven't released a motive for any of the murders.

"No words can adequately describe the devastation, trauma and heartbreak that Ms. Boyer has caused the family and friends of Henry, Patricia, Zach and Wade. However, it is a small measure of comfort to know that she will spend the remainder of her life in prison," said Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis.

