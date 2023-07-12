Clare police investigating assault at Republican convention

CLARE, Mich. (WJRT) - The Clare Police Department is investigating an assault reported during a Michigan Republican Party convention over the weekend.
Police say fighting broke out at the Doherty Hotel at McEwan and 5th streets around 2:10 p.m. Saturday. The Michigan Republican Party was holding a committee meeting at the time.
According to the Detroit News, attendees were frustrated that the meeting was limited only to committee members.
Clare County Republican Party Chairman Mark DeYoung said a member from Wayne County kicked him when he opened the door to the meeting, leading to a fight.
Clare Police Chief David Saad said the situation was, "inappropriate, unprofessional and will not be tolerated." His department plans to wrap up reports on the incident by Thursday.
Reports will be forwarded to the Clare County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges are filed.