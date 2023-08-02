 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clare police release details about fight at GOP meeting

  • Updated
  • 0

The Clare Police Department released more details about a physical altercation during a Michigan Republican Party meeting at the Doherty Hotel.

CLARE, Mich. (WJRT) - The Clare Police Department released new details Tuesday on a fight that took place during a Michigan Republican Party meeting, including differing accounts from the two men involved.

Police say two Republicans got into a physical altercation at the Doherty Hotel the afternoon of July 8. Attendees were reportedly frustrated the meeting was limited to only committee members.

Clare County Republican Party Chairman Mark DeYoung claims Wayne County Republican James Chapman kicked him when DeYoung opened the door to the meeting.

DeYoung claims he did not say a word to Chapman before that.

But in a statement made to investigators, Chapman says DeYoung started the fight after accusing him of messing with the door.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.