Clare police release details about fight at GOP meeting

CLARE, Mich. (WJRT) - The Clare Police Department released new details Tuesday on a fight that took place during a Michigan Republican Party meeting, including differing accounts from the two men involved.

Police say two Republicans got into a physical altercation at the Doherty Hotel the afternoon of July 8. Attendees were reportedly frustrated the meeting was limited to only committee members.

Clare County Republican Party Chairman Mark DeYoung claims Wayne County Republican James Chapman kicked him when DeYoung opened the door to the meeting.

DeYoung claims he did not say a word to Chapman before that.

But in a statement made to investigators, Chapman says DeYoung started the fight after accusing him of messing with the door.