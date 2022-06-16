Clare resident won't face charges in deadly shooting of intruder

CLARE, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clare man will not face criminal charges for the deadly shooting of an intruder who broke into his home during the early morning hours of May 5.

Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis ruled that no charges are appropriate because the homeowner, who hasn't been identified, was legally defending his home when the intruder charged at him.

The incident started around 2 a.m. May 5, when the Clare Police Department responded to Rosewood Manor to investigate a man walking around the complex and claiming he owned the place while acting aggressively toward residents, according to the prosecutor's review of the incident.

Police say Kevin Lighthall was staying at Rosewood Manor with another man, but he was kicked out. Officers met Lighthall in the lobby and he allegedly identified himself as "Satan."

After talking with Lighthall and his former roommate, police allowed him to leave Rosewood Manor and he walked away.

About four hours later at 6:08 a.m., a female resident in the 1100 block of McEwan Street in Clare called 911 to report that an intruder got in her home and her husband was holding him at gunpoint in the kitchen.

Police arrived minutes later and recognized Lighthall through a window because the clothes he was wearing matched what he had on during the earlier confrontation at Rosewood Manor, according to Ambrozaitis.

The homeowner, who indicated he may have left an exterior door unlocked the previous evening, told investigators that he ordered Lighthall to leave, but Lighthall refused and again claimed he was "Satan."

The homeowner said he positioned himself with a gun to block Lighthall from entering the rest of the house, where the man's wife and an 18-year-old family friend were staying, Ambrozaitis wrote.

A Clare police officer and the city's police chief arrived at the residence. They started talking with Lighthall through the front door while watching him through windows in the door.

Lighthall eventually opened the door and slammed it shut on the police officers. When the officers opened the door and went in the residence, Lighthall allegedly charged toward the homeowner, according to the review from Ambrozaitis.

Investigators say the homeowner then fired three gunshots at Lighthall and hit him twice. The homeowner then unloaded his gun and put it down at the request of police, Ambrozaitis wrote.

Officers began rendering medical aid to Lighthall, who later was pronounced dead of gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

An autopsy listed Lighthall's cause of death as homicide. The report also noted he likely had used methamphetamine and marijuana recently.

Ambrozaitis noted that Michigan law allows homeowners to use deadly force against intruders when they are not the original aggressors and they reasonably fear for their life or safety.

She said the homeowner showed "great restraint" by not firing his weapon until Lighthall charged toward him. She concluded that the homeowner fired "as necessary to stop the threat."

"Lighthall violated the sanctity and safety of their home," Ambrozaitis ruled. "The homeowner did not fire upon Lighthall until Lighthall charged toward him."