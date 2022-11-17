Clio man accused of kidnapping, assaulting women in Tuscola County

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clio man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting two women in a residence in Tuscola County earlier this month.
Michigan State Police reported on Thursday that 31-year-old Joseph P. Blasdell is facing 15 charges after the incident in the Baker Subdivision around 10 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Police say someone who wasn't involved in the incident called 911 that night to report two women being held against their will and assaulted inside the residence. The caller reported that Blasdell was armed with a gun.
The women, who knew Blasdell before the incident, eventually escaped and Michigan State Police arrested him during the early morning hours of Nov. 6. Police say the women did not report any serious injuries.
Blasdell was arraigned Nov. 8 on the following charges in Tuscola County District Court:
- Three counts of unlawful imprisonment.
- Two counts of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation.
- Interfering with electronic communications.
- Carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.
- Assault with a dangerous weapon.
- Five counts of possession of a firearm while committing or attempting to commit a felony.
- Domestic violence.
- Assault and battery.
Blasdell remained in custody Thursday in the Tuscola County Jail on an $8,000 cash bond.