Clio man accused of ripping head of duck to threaten girlfriend

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County man is facing felony charges after police say he ripped the head off of a duck.
Michael Lee Humphries of Clio is accused of killing the animal to make a threat toward his girlfriend.
Investigators believe the couple got into an argument while returning home from a concert in Ohio on Aug. 5.
"He goes to the barn, grabs one of the ducks and rips the head off in front of the victim and says, 'Look at this,'" said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. "That's the psychological domination I'm talking about."
Humphries also faces charges of resisting and obstructing police and domestic violence as a habitual offender. He received a $5,000 bond and is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Aug. 17.