Clio man accused of trying to meet teen for sex

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a Clio man thought he was meeting a 15 year-old girl for sex at a Rochester Hills motel.
But instead he was arrested by Oakland County sheriff's deputies.
Investigators arrested 59-year-old Kevin Deisler as part of its partnership with the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.
"I think the message is clear that if you are seeking to violate children and you're targeting young people for this kind of terrible activity which destroys their life we will target you," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.
Another man, Jeremy Coder of Shelby Township, faces the same charges.
Deisler and Coder each were released on bond. They're scheduled to be back in court next Monday.