Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday July 25th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, July 25th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada will move
across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Clio man convicted of child sex crimes

  • Updated
  • 0
Judge's gavel

stock footage of judge's gavel

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clio man has been convicted by a jury on multiple child sexual assault charges.

Christopher David Vanover, 37, was found guilty of six felonies, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under the age of 13. The Genesee County Prosecutor's office says that Vanover was also convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13 where the defendant was 17 or older; solicitation of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13 and the defendant 17 or older; third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child who was at least 13 but under the age of 16; and accosting a child under the age of 16 for immoral purposes.

According to the prosecutor, Vanover assaulted up to five individuals, three of whom were under the age of 13, at various times over a decade, beginning in Aug. 2022.

Vanover was charged in 2011, but the charges were dismissed because of a burden of proof issues. New evidence was brought forward in 2021, which reopened the case.

Vanover will be sentenced on Aug. 28. He faces up to life in prison.

