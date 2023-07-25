Clio man convicted of child sex crimes

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clio man has been convicted by a jury on multiple child sexual assault charges.
Christopher David Vanover, 37, was found guilty of six felonies, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under the age of 13. The Genesee County Prosecutor's office says that Vanover was also convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13 where the defendant was 17 or older; solicitation of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13 and the defendant 17 or older; third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child who was at least 13 but under the age of 16; and accosting a child under the age of 16 for immoral purposes.
According to the prosecutor, Vanover assaulted up to five individuals, three of whom were under the age of 13, at various times over a decade, beginning in Aug. 2022.
Vanover was charged in 2011, but the charges were dismissed because of a burden of proof issues. New evidence was brought forward in 2021, which reopened the case.
Vanover will be sentenced on Aug. 28. He faces up to life in prison.