Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth
of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Saginaw, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mixture of snow and sleet will expand
over the area in the mid to late morning and transition to
sleet and freezing rain during the early to mid afternoon
before changing to rain by late afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 4 PM...

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will expand across
the area during the late morning and early afternoon hours. This
precipitation may lead to a minor accumulation of snow and sleet,
as well as a glaze of ice on untreated roadways, bridges, exit
ramps, overpasses, and other untreated surfaces. In addition,
visibility may drop below 1 mile at times within any brief heavier
bursts of precipitation. Motorists should remain aware of
possible changes in driving conditions and allow for extra time
when traveling today.

Clio man convicted of sexually assaulting girl, awaits second trial

Tuscola County courthouse

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clio man was convicted of sexually assaulting an underage girl in Tuscola County last week and is awaiting trial on separate charges in Genesee County next month.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 58-year-old John Digiacomo sexually assaulted a girl in both counties beginning when she was 14 years old. That led to separate criminal charges in both counties.

The victim moved in with her aunt during the summer of 2014 and Digiacomo lived next to them. Prosecutors say he developed a sexual relationship with the underage girl.

Digiacomo, who operates a tow truck, is accused of providing the girl with narcotics and threatening to kill her when she attempted to end their relationship.

A Tuscola County jury convicted Digiacomo of the following charges:

  • Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
  • One count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
  • Two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
  • Three counts of carrying a weapon while committing a felony.
  • One count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He faces up to life in prison when he appears in Tuscola County Circuit Court for sentencing at a later date.

Digiacomo is scheduled to stand trial in Genesee County Circuit Court on March 24 on the following charges:

  • Four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
  • One count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
  • Four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
  • One count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
  • One count of assault with a dangerous weapon.
  • One count of carrying a weapon while committing a felony.

He could face an additional sentence of up to life in prison if convicted again in Genesee County.

