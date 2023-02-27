Clio man convicted of sexually assaulting girl, awaits second trial

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clio man was convicted of sexually assaulting an underage girl in Tuscola County last week and is awaiting trial on separate charges in Genesee County next month.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 58-year-old John Digiacomo sexually assaulted a girl in both counties beginning when she was 14 years old. That led to separate criminal charges in both counties.
The victim moved in with her aunt during the summer of 2014 and Digiacomo lived next to them. Prosecutors say he developed a sexual relationship with the underage girl.
Digiacomo, who operates a tow truck, is accused of providing the girl with narcotics and threatening to kill her when she attempted to end their relationship.
A Tuscola County jury convicted Digiacomo of the following charges:
- Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
- One count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
- Two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
- Three counts of carrying a weapon while committing a felony.
- One count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He faces up to life in prison when he appears in Tuscola County Circuit Court for sentencing at a later date.
Digiacomo is scheduled to stand trial in Genesee County Circuit Court on March 24 on the following charges:
- Four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
- One count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
- Four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
- One count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
- One count of assault with a dangerous weapon.
- One count of carrying a weapon while committing a felony.
He could face an additional sentence of up to life in prison if convicted again in Genesee County.