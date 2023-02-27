Clio man convicted of sexually assaulting girl, awaits second trial

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Saginaw, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mixture of snow and sleet will expand over the area in the mid to late morning and transition to sleet and freezing rain during the early to mid afternoon before changing to rain by late afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&