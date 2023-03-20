Clio man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting girl

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clio man will spend a minimum of nearly 50 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting an underage girl in Tuscola County.
A judge sentenced 59-year-old John Digiacomo on Monday to spend at least 47.5 years in prison. A jury convicted him of nine charges in February after a trial in Tuscola County Circuit Court.
Digiacomo was sentenced to serve 18.75 to 60 years in prison back to back for two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, followed by another 10 to 15 years for one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He also received additional sentences of 10 to 15 years in prison for other criminal sexual conduct charges. Those sentences will be served at the same time as his first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual conduct sentences.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office says sexually assaulted a girl in Tuscola and Genesee counties beginning when she was 14 years old. That led to separate criminal charges in both counties.
Digiacomo is awaiting a second trial in Genesee County Circuit Court on several more sexual assault charges, which could land him in prison for life.
The victim moved in with her aunt during the summer of 2014 and Digiacomo lived next to them. Prosecutors say he developed a sexual relationship with the underage girl.
Digiacomo, who operates a tow truck, is accused of providing the girl with narcotics and threatening to kill her when she attempted to end their relationship.
His trial in Genesee County Circuit Court initially was scheduled for later this month, but it was postponed and a new date has not been set. He is facing the following charges:
- Four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
- One count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
- Four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
- One count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
- One count of assault with a dangerous weapon.
- One count of carrying a weapon while committing a felony.
Digiacomo could face an additional sentence of up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct again in Genesee County.