Clio mother gets probation in marijuana gummies case

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - The Clio mother whose marijuana gummies sickened a classroom of kindergarteners last spring was sentenced to probation on Tuesday.

Melinda Gatica will spend one year on probation after her child brought marijuana gummies to Edgerton Elementary School in the Clio area on April 29.

More than 15 kindergarteners in her child's classroom ate the gummies and fell ill. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has said the students began suffering from dizziness, nausea and lightheadedness.

The school was evacuated and seven students went to Hurley Medical Center for treatment.

Gatica also is required to perform 200 hours of community service and pay more than $1,150 in restitution. She will avoid spending any more time in jail if she successfully completes her year of probation.

Gatica initially was charged with second-degree child abuse. She pleaded guilty to fourth-degree child abuse under an agreement with the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.

Gatica's attorney she was taking marijuana edibles as treatment for a rotator cuff injury.

Prosecutor David Leyton said Gatica purchased a jar of THC oil in August 2021. She used it to make marijuana edibles from gummy bears and Lifesavers, which she stored in her refrigerator.

Police say Gatica's 6-year-old child got the edibles from the refrigerator, believing it was candy, and brought them to school.