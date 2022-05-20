Clio woman charged with arson after fire at Wild Woods of Terror that destroyed barn

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 27-year-old woman from Clio was arraigned Friday an an arson charge related to one of two fires at Wild Woods of Terror near Saginaw.

Police say Morgan Krotzer is facing one count of third-degree arson for the fire that destroyed a barn at the scare park in Kochville Township early Wednesday.

The barn was used for storage, as a costume area and as the attraction's ticket booth. The owner said the building and its contents were vital to Wild Woods of Terror.

Investigators say Krotzer was spotted on the Zilwaukee Bridge on Tuesday evening near a vehicle abandoned on the freeway. Police responded to help her, but she could not be located when officers arrived.

Authorities found her hours later near the scene of the first fire at Wild Woods of Terror early Wednesday morning. The seasonal Halloween attraction is located near the Zilwaukee Bridge.

Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez said Krotzer had a lighter in her pocket when police found her. They believe she may have lit the fire inside a storage building at Wild Woods of Terror to stay warm.

An ABC12 News crew spotted the second fire on Wednesday afternoon. The flames burned some dilapidated camping trailers parked on the Wild Woods property, but it was unclear how the fire started.

Investigators will continue looking into the cause of both fires.