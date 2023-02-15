CMU police arrest alleged catalytic converter thieves

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University police arrested two people accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked on campus and around Mount Pleasant.
Police identified several vehicles targeted by the theft suspects and they believe that thieves hit even more. Investigators also uncovered a large collection of stolen catalytic converters.
CMU police are working with the Isabella County Sheriff's Office and Mount Pleasant Police Department to identify owners who lost catalytic converters.
Vehicle owners around the city are advised to check whether thieves targeted them. Vehicles without a catalytic converter will have very loud exhaust noise.
Police have said catalytic converter thefts are becoming more common because the devices on vehicle exhaust systems contain rare precious metals, which can fetch a payout from scrap yards.
The Central Michigan University Police Department says many of the stolen catalytic converters found in possession of the suspects arrested Tuesday may have come from Ford Escapes.
Anyone missing a catalytic convertor from the Mount Pleasant area should call CMU police at 989-774-3081 or another local police department.