 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds in the 20 to 30 mph range with gusts of
45 to 55 mph. Gusts in the 50 mph range become more frequent
from about 11 AM to 2 PM.

* WHERE... All of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN... Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS... Wind gusts will be capable of damaging unsecured
objects. Downed tree limbs and some power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Wind gusts increase through the late
morning and early afternoon as strong southwesterly flow
overspreads the area behind a cold front. A gradual diminishing
trend begins toward 4 pm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

CMU police arrest alleged catalytic converter thieves

  • Updated
  • 0
Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant

Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University police arrested two people accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked on campus and around Mount Pleasant.

Police identified several vehicles targeted by the theft suspects and they believe that thieves hit even more. Investigators also uncovered a large collection of stolen catalytic converters.

CMU police are working with the Isabella County Sheriff's Office and Mount Pleasant Police Department to identify owners who lost catalytic converters.

Vehicle owners around the city are advised to check whether thieves targeted them. Vehicles without a catalytic converter will have very loud exhaust noise.

Police have said catalytic converter thefts are becoming more common because the devices on vehicle exhaust systems contain rare precious metals, which can fetch a payout from scrap yards.

The Central Michigan University Police Department says many of the stolen catalytic converters found in possession of the suspects arrested Tuesday may have come from Ford Escapes.

Anyone missing a catalytic convertor from the Mount Pleasant area should call CMU police at 989-774-3081 or another local police department.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you