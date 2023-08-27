Community speaks up after suspected teens vandalize Flint's Mott Park

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents in Flint's Sixth Ward are voicing their frustration after vandalism in Flint's Mott Park Community multiple times last week.
Sixth Ward residents say a group of suspected teen vandals have made Mott Park their target.
"It's important to keep families in the community to make sure there is a place for children to go," says Flint City Councilwoman of the Sixth Ward, Tonya Burns.
Burns adds that it is unfortunate that the teen vandals destroyed some of the things in the community that some work hard to keep going.
The park offers multiple amenities for families and children, such as a bicycle garden, a hockey rink, playground equipment and a free food pantry.
The food pantry is sponsored by Well of Hope and is one of four throughout the city.
"Having it at the playground was very strategic," says Chia Morgan from Well of Hope. "Children can have what they need, and families can meet the needs of their children."
When Mott Park was vandalized, sports equipment and portable toilets were broken, and the park was littered with food from the pantry.
To keep vandals from destroying parks in the future, Councilwoman Burns says that parents need to control their children, get more enforcement and have communities start policing themselves.
ABC12 reached out to Sergeant Tyrone Booth from the Flint Police Department to ask him for a response to Burns' comments, but no answer has been given.