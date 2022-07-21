Converter thief hits three Burton businesses in a week

BURTON, Mich (WJRT)- Time off from work is usually welcome, but for employees at one Burton business, it's a reminder of a crime that hurt their livelihood.
The owners of Pool Service Specialists said someone stole the catalytic converters from their company vans on Sunday- meaning cancelled projects, employees who can't do their job, and potentially thousands of dollars lost.
And they're not the only victims of converter theft this summer. Thieves have stolen from the Shiawassee Area Transit Agency's buses, as well as the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
"Do we get a second place to do that's fenced in? So it's more secured? Or do we just pack up all together," asked Danyelle Counts, who co-owns and operates Pool Service Specialists alongside her husband, Eric.
While they have spare pickups, she said those can't make-up for what their vans can do.
"They aren't equipped for the stuff. Like we need the room for our equipment to go into. So we have to call those customers and push them. The customers before them, we have to push them back a week," she explained.
And that translates to less money for the company- money that Counts says they'll need after insurance replaces the stolen parts.
"If it happens again, the insurance company's either going to drop us, or just not pay for it if it happens," she said.
And she's not the only one dealing with theft. Just a few doors down, an employee at the "Tasty Layers" bakery had her converter stolen during her shift on Monday.
Owner Kayla Dekoski said it's at the point where everybody has stopped using the employee parking.
"It just kinda makes us feel like we're not safe. Our vehicles, at least, aren't safe here. That someone can just come behind our building now and take whatever they want," Dekoski explained.
In the meantime, Counts says she wants to extend an olive branch to the thief.
"We're hiring. Come in. You don't have to steal. We hire," Counts offered.
Another business just down the road, Michigan Professional Contractor, told ABC12 one of their vehicles was also hit on Sunday.
Law enforcement usually recommends drivers and businesses protect their converters with specialty locks.
Shoppers can find them at online retail for around $200.