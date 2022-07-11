Corunna man, two others arrested in Oakland County sex sting

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities arrested three men accused of trying to arrange sexual encounters with underage girls, including a Corunna resident.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office set up the online sex sting with undercover officers posing as underage girls younger than 16. Police say the men came to an undisclosed location in Independence Township for sexual activity.
The men arrested are 61-year-old John Erwin Dingens of Corunna, 45-year-old Richard August Prausa of Clarkston and 64-year-old Fazlollah Farz Haritash of Farmington Hills.
All three men were arraigned on charges of child sexually abusive material, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes. They face 20 years in prison if convicted.
The sheriff's office says all three suspects were released from custody after arraignment. They paid bond amounts ranging from $50,000 to $75,000.
This is the Oakland County Sheriff's Office's second child sex sting this summer. Two men were arrested in early June after a similar sting operation using undercover officers posing as underage children.
“Weeks ago, we arrested individuals for targeting young people for sex,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “At that time, I said if you target kids, we are going to target you. Apparently, some people need to be told more than once. We will hold these predators accountable.”