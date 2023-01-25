Corvette driver crashes into two Saginaw Township police cars

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland man is in the Saginaw County Jail, accused of hitting a police officer's car and driving off in his 2023 Corvette.
The crash happened at the corner of Weiss Street and Hemmeter Road in Saginaw Township just after midnight.
Police say a Saginaw Township police car was moving through a flashing yellow light, when it was hit by the Corvette. The driver drove off, but police were able to find the car a short time later on State Street.
Another police car was able to box in the Corvette, but the driver attempted to take off again and hit the second police car. No injuries were reported from any of the collisions.
The man was arrested and faces multiple driving related charges. Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.