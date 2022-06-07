 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Counterfeit cash passed in Marlette area

  • Updated
  • 0
Counterfeit cash passed in Marlette area

Marlette police say someone tried to pass these counterfeit $100 bills.

MARLETTE, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the person accused of passing counterfeit $100 bills in the Marlette area.

The Marlette Police Department has been notified of three incidents where someone tried to use the fake money. Investigators did not say whether the transactions were successful.

In a notice to local businesses, Marlette police encourage businesses to examine high value currency closely and use a marker that can help detect counterfeit cash.

The counterfeit bills forwarded to police have the word "copy" in small letters on the front and also have the same serial number.

Investigators are working with businesses in the area to obtain a photo of the suspect.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you