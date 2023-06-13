Court documents shed light on man who might be tied to Beaverton homicide case

BEAVERTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A neighborhood on edge, a week after a man is murdered in his home, but tonight, ABC 12 News has new details on a person of interest in the investigation.
There have been no charges in connection with the homicide of a Beaverton man.
But a man is in jail, arrested several hours after the shooting death.
Court documents we have obtained give us some insight into why he was arrested.
We told you last week about a man who was arrested for stealing a pick-up truck in Rosebush, which is southwest of Beaverton.
The court documents lay out why investigators might believe that person may have killed 56-year-old Scott Eckert.
"You wouldn't think you would wake up to someone getting murdered a couple of houses down from you," says Gary, a Beaverton resident.
That is what happened to people in the Lakefront Estates mobile home park in Beaverton last Tuesday.
Scott Eckert was shot to death in the early morning hours.
A woman was also assaulted but was able to escape.
Beaverton Police Chief Brad Davis is leading the investigation but has released few details and as far as an arrest, he has only said there is no threat to the public.
Gary, who lives close to the murder scene and didn't want to be on camera, says until more information is released, the neighborhood is a bit nervous.
"People are a little edgy, even when I lock my door at night, I still put a computer in front of my door to make sure that if someone gets in, I am going to hear them," he says.
But Isabella County court documents give us an indication the suspect is behind bars.
About five hours after Eckert's body was found in his home, a man in Rosebush called 9-1-1 saying his pick-up truck was stolen from a Shell gas station.
The document indicates police believe the description of the man who stole the pick-up, matched the description of the Gladwin County homicide suspect, who fled on a motorcycle.
Once police stopped the stolen pick-up, they confirmed he was the owner of an abandoned motorcycle that was found at a Mobil gas station, also in Rosebush and walking distance from the Shell station.
When the 45-year-old man was questioned by police, the suspect was advised of his Miranda Rights and refused to speak.
He remains in jail, but Gary says until police say that man is the murder suspect, he won't rest easy.
"A lot of parents are scared to let their children go out and play,' says Gary.
That person of interest in the Beaverton homicide is in the Isabella County Jail at this moment being held on a $200,000 bond.