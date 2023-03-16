Court hearings on hold for man accused of killing Flint firefighter

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A mental competency examination will cause a lengthy delay in court proceedings for the 21-year-old accused of setting the fire that led to a Flint firefighter's death.

The defense attorney for Jabez Bobo requested the competency test during a hearing in Genesee County District Court on Thursday. Judge Herman Marable granted the request, which will cause a delay of at least three months.

Bobo will be sent to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry near Ypsilanti for the test, which will determine whether he understands the charges against him and whether he is able to participate in his court defense.

The next hearing in his case was scheduled for June 15.

Bobo is charged with open murder and first-degree arson for the Feb. 25 trailer fire at the Elms Mobile Home Park at 2801 S. Dort Highway.

Flint firefighter Ricky Hill Jr. suffered a heart attack while helping extinguish the fire. An ambulance rushed him to Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Michigan law includes a statute that specifically allows arson suspects to be held accountable for the death or injury of emergency responders who are putting out the fire.