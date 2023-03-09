Crime Stoppers: 33 years since gunfire struck and killed Gordon Duehring

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – It's been 33 years since gunfire struck a 31-year-old man on Flint’s north side.
Gordon Duehring was near the 6700 block of Webster Road on March 9, 1990 at around 4 a.m. when he was shot. It is believed to have been a drive-by or walk-by shooting.
A 22-year-old Davison woman was also injured in the fatal shooting. Duehring later died from the injuries he received.
The homicide remains unsolved.
There is a cash award of up to $2,500 for tips that lead to a felony arrest. Only tips received through Crime Stoppers that help lead to a felony arrest are eligible for the award.
Anyone with information should contact 1-800-422-5245 or provide it to the Crime Stoppers of Flint website.