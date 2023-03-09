 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 2 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snowfall will begin early
tonight and will diminish in intensity through Friday afternoon.
The heaviest snowfall rates of a half inch to an inch per hour
are expected to occur within the morning commute, between 4 AM -
9 AM, which would lead to reduced visibility and snow covered
roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Crime Stoppers: 33 years since gunfire struck and killed Gordon Duehring

  • Updated
  • 0
Gordon Duehring

Crime Stoppers unsolved homicide of Gordon Duehring. 

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – It's been 33 years since gunfire struck a 31-year-old man on Flint’s north side.

Gordon Duehring was near the 6700 block of Webster Road on March 9, 1990 at around 4 a.m. when he was shot. It is believed to have been a drive-by or walk-by shooting.

A 22-year-old Davison woman was also injured in the fatal shooting. Duehring later died from the injuries he received.

The homicide remains unsolved.

There is a cash award of up to $2,500 for tips that lead to a felony arrest. Only tips received through Crime Stoppers that help lead to a felony arrest are eligible for the award.

Anyone with information should contact 1-800-422-5245 or provide it to the Crime Stoppers of Flint website.

Recommended for you