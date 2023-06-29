 Skip to main content
...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Crime Stoppers looking for a fugitive from the Flint area

Brett Eric Brown

Brett Eric Brown

 Credit: Crime Stoppers

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers is looking for help finding a wanted felon who is believed to be in the Flint and Genesee County area.

Brett Eric Brown, 50, has multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, including first-degree murder, felony firearm, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Brown is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities did not provide details Thursday about the crimes he is accused of committing.

Brown is 5-foot-8 tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He also may have ties to Nevada and Illinois.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.

