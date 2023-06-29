Crime Stoppers looking for a fugitive from the Flint area

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers is looking for help finding a wanted felon who is believed to be in the Flint and Genesee County area.
Brett Eric Brown, 50, has multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, including first-degree murder, felony firearm, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.
Brown is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities did not provide details Thursday about the crimes he is accused of committing.
Brown is 5-foot-8 tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He also may have ties to Nevada and Illinois.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.