Crime Stoppers looking for suspects who allegedly broke into a childcare center

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is asking the public for help identifying the suspects who allegedly broke into a childcare center.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest.
Two suspects were caught on video allegedly breaking into the shed at Sunny Patch Learning Center on Donaldson Street in Flint multiple times this year.
According to Crime Stoppers, on May 7, there was a shed door lock broken. It was also noted that two portable A/C units, one pizza oven, two large fans and several children's daycare items were taken.
On June 12, the shed doors were pried open, and bus mats were taken.
On June 13, the shed door locks were broken, and multiple items were strewn.
If anyone has more information on these thefts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-422-JAIL (5245) or online at crimestoppersofflint.com.