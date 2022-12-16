Crime Stoppers offering $500 incentive to get repeat criminals off streets

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County announced a new program Thursday aimed at getting repeat violent offenders off the streets.
The organization will offer $500 for any tips submitted to Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest of a felon in possession of a firearm.
Under federal law, convicted felons are prohibited from carrying firearms. By targeting repeat offenders, the hope is it will make the community safer.
"What you are doing by calling and leaving information is saving lives," said retired ATF Resident Agent in Charge and Crime Stoppers board member Alan Jakubowski. "It's taking firearms off the streets and it's putting us in position where law enforcement can keep us safe."
The city of Flint is reporting a reduction of violent crime this year and authorities say programs like this will help get violent criminals off the streets.
"We know efforts of the community is helping us drive down crime," said Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth.
In 2022, Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County has paid out $21,000 in reward money.
Right now, the pilot program targeting felons in possession of firearms is only for Flint and Genesee County, but it may be expanded to other Crime Stoppers programs in Mid-Michigan if successful.
Anyone with a tip about a felon in possession of a firearm or any other crime can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.