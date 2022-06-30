Criminal sexual conduct investigation leads police to 31 sick dogs

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities stumbled on a major animal cruelty case while investigating criminal sexual conduct allegations against a rural Isabella County man.

An Isabella County sheriff deputy went to a home in the 7000 block of East Grass Lake Road in Wise Township on Wednesday afternoon to speak with a 48-year-old male resident about sexual assault claims from a 28-year-old woman.

When the deputy arrived, he found dozens of dogs around the property that appeared to be in need of care, according to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office.

Police worked with Isabella County Animal Control to obtain a search warrant for the property so they could return and further investigate the animal cruelty situation on Wednesday.

The Humane Animal Treatment Society of Isabella County took custody of 31 dogs that appeared to be neglected, unsocialized and used for breeding. The group says many of the dogs never had been kept indoors.

Investigators also found the carcass of dead dog that hadn't been buried properly. A live goat also was removed from the property on Grass Lake Road.

HATS says its shelter was filled nearly to capacity Wednesday after taking custody of the animals.

Police say the criminal sexual conduct allegations involve a 28-year-old woman from Harrison, who claims the suspect forcibly held her down, touched her inappropriately and tried to remove her pants.

Investigators say the woman was able to defend herself against the attack and leave the residence.

The 48-year-old suspect was arrested and is facing the following eight charges:

Second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Felon in possession of a weapon.

Keeping a dead animal that was not properly buried.

Three counts of animal cruelty.

Two counts of operating an unregistered kennel.

The suspect was not identified Thursday afternoon because he had not been arraigned in Isabella County District Court.