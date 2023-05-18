Davison contractor sent to prison for scamming customers in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An allegedly crooked contractor from Davison was ordered to spend up to seven years behind bars and repay more than $70,000 for taking money for projects that were never completed.

An Oakland County judge sentenced 25-year-old Jacob McCandlish this week to spend 23 months to seven years in prison after he pleaded no contest to larceny by conversion of more than $1,000.

McCandlish also was ordered to repay nearly $53,000 to Amy and Scott Waddington and $19,500 to a second victim.

His no contest plea is not admission of guilt, but indicates he will accept the punishment.

McCandlish, who owned Red's General Contracting in Davison, is accused of taking money for deposits on home improvement or construction projects but never starting the jobs or never finishing them.

The Waddingtons hired McCandlish and Red's General Contracting to build a pole barn and paid him a deposit of $40,500. Amy Waddington said McCandlish took their money and never returned.

McCandlish is facing additional fraud and larceny charges in other counties, including Genesee and Livingston.

His charges in Genesee County include larceny by conversion of more than $20,000 and issuing a check with nonsufficient funds. Livingston County authorities charged him with false pretenses of $50,000 to $100,000.

McCandlish could face additional time in prison if convicted in either case.