Davison High School student arrested for alleged threatening text message

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Davison High School student is facing criminal charges for allegedly sending a threatening text message to other students Tuesday afternoon.
A letter to parents from Davison Community Schools says the student, who was not identified, sent a text message when classes ended around 2:35 p.m. to fellow students that says "school is going to be crazy."
The message included a photo of the suspect holding an Airsoft gun.
Davison school administrators alerted police, who have arrested the student. However, no criminal charges were announced Tuesday afternoon while the Davison Township Police Department continued their investigation.
Davison schools spokeswoman Michelle Edwards classes will continue as normal at all schools on Wednesday with no additional security measures in place.