Davison man accused of threatening UAW president

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Davison man is facing two felony charges for allegedly sending threatening text messages to United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain.

Fain received the series of text messages around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday on a cell phone. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office investigated with help from the UAW's security and traced the messages to a 31-year-old from Davison.

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office announced charges false report or threat of terrorism and false report or threat of a bomb or harmful device against the suspect on Friday. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Fain is leading the UAW in an unprecedented strike against all of the Detroit Three automakers simultaneously -- General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

"I am not going to second guess (the suspect's) intentions nor am I going to view his messages as idle threats," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. "Such tactics, no matter the reason, are uncalled for, inappropriate, dangerous and against the law."

The suspect was not named because he has not appeared in Genesee County District Court for arraignment.