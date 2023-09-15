 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davison man accused of threatening UAW president

  • Updated
  • 0
FCC cracks down on spammy text messages

The Federal Communications Commission is cracking down on spam text messages with new rules for telecom companies, citing a surge of consumer complaints in recent years tied to unwanted robotexts.

 Adobe Stock

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Davison man is facing two felony charges for allegedly sending threatening text messages to United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain.

Fain received the series of text messages around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday on a cell phone. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office investigated with help from the UAW's security and traced the messages to a 31-year-old from Davison.

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office announced charges false report or threat of terrorism and false report or threat of a bomb or harmful device against the suspect on Friday. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Fain is leading the UAW in an unprecedented strike against all of the Detroit Three automakers simultaneously -- General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

"I am not going to second guess (the suspect's) intentions nor am I going to view his messages as idle threats," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. "Such tactics, no matter the reason, are uncalled for, inappropriate, dangerous and against the law." 

The suspect was not named because he has not appeared in Genesee County District Court for arraignment.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.