Davison police: Lapeer County couple dead after murder-suicide

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer County couple is dead after an alleged murder-suicide inside a residence in Davison on Wednesday afternoon.

The Davison City Police Department says a 67-year-old man arrived at a residence in the 100 block of West Third Street around 3:45 p.m., where his wife was visiting an elderly relative.

The husband and wife began arguing. At some point, police say the man shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.

The husband was pronounced dead on the scene. An ambulance rushed the wife to Hurley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

Investigators did not identify the couple on Thursday morning while they continued working to contact relatives.

Davison police say they delayed entry in to the residence until tactical support teams arrived, because they were not sure whether the husband was armed or still posed a threat to officers on the scene after the shootings.

Police from several agencies in Genesee County responded to the scene for support.

Investigators were not sure on Thursday what led up to the murder-suicide and they said a motive may never be known.

"We may never learn and understand all the facts as to why these types of family shootings happen," said Davison Police Chief Donald Harris. "What goes through the hearts and minds of a person that would do this often dies with them."

This was the second murder-suicide reported in Davison over the past month. Two people died on Dec. 18 in a similar incident on South State Road a few blocks away from Wednesday's scene.

"The Davison City Police Department and our community as a whole, will have the affected families in our thoughts and prayers for both of the tragic shootings, yesterday and the shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 where two people lost their lives," Harris said.