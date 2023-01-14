Davison Twp. police investigating deadly hit & run, family pleads for driver to come forward

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Township Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver that hit a man, killing him.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Gale Road for a welfare check on Friday morning after someone called 911. The caller reported seeing someone walk through a field toward a car with its hazard lights flashing on I-69.
When officers arrived, they spoke with two passengers who said the driver, Jose Salcedo, went to get oil. When Salcedo didn't return, his family called police to report him missing.
Saturday morning, a mail carrier spotted a body in a ditch in front of 1068 Gale Road and called 911. After an investigation, authorities determined the person to be Salcedo.
"I ran to go see him, see if he was there," said Maribel Rodriguez, Salcedo's girlfriend. "The cop stopped me and told me he passed." Now she had to try to explain to their two young kids their Daddy is never coming home.
"I told our older boy, Daddy is in heaven now. He's watching over us now," said Rodriguez. "He asked if Daddy is ever coming back. I said, no baby, he's not coming back."
Police believe he was hit sometime Friday morning between 6:15 and 7:15 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Davison Township police at 810-653-5656, the Silent Witness Hotline at 810-653-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
The family has set up a Go Fund Me account to help with funeral expenses. #LongLiveJose
https://www.gofundme.com/f/mvnrk-longlivejose?qid=edf9f178d108c7a6928d3b008948c19b