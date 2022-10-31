Davison woman dies in hit-and-run while fleeing attack in pickup truck

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Davison woman died in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday while she was fleeing a pickup truck where her boyfriend allegedly choked the driver.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff died at an area hospital minutes after an unidentified Audi Q7 hit her along M-59 near Adams Road in Rochester Hills around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators say Ratliff was riding in the back seat of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado heading west on M-59. A 31-year-old man from Otter Lake was driving and Ratliff's boyfriend, a 41-year-old man from Metamora, was in the back seat.
Police say the Metamora man began choking the Otter Lake man while the truck was driving on the freeway. The Otter Lake man stopped the truck on M-59 near the Adams Road entrance ramp.
Ratliff and the Otter Lake man ran away from the truck on foot after it stopped. Police say the Audi Q7, which was getting on M-59 from Adams Road, hit her about 100 feet from the pickup truck.
An ambulance rushed her to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Police arrested the Metamora man on a preliminary charge of felonious assault and he spent the weekend in jail awaiting arraignment.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office continues looking for the Audi Q7 that hit Ratliff. Investigators say it was from the 2017 to 2019 model year, but a color and license plate number were not available Monday.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the hit-and-run vehicle. Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver should call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.