Deadly shooting disrupts bus service in downtown Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead and bus service is disrupted after a shooting in downtown Flint on Thursday.
The Flint Police Department says a 38-year-old man shot and killed a 21-year-old employee working at a store inside the MTA bus terminal at the intersection of Second and Harrison streets.
A Flint police officer who is assigned to the MTA terminal heard the gunshots and saw the suspect running from the area. The officer chased the suspect and made the arrest a few blocks away with help from other law enforcement.
"This situation was immediately and swiftly handled by Flint police officers," said Flint Police Chief Terence Green.
Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack, but they did not release any information about a motive Thursday afternoon. Nobody else was injured by gunfire inside the bus terminal.
Flint police did not identify either the victim or suspect Thursday. Green said there is no ongoing threat to people visiting or working in downtown Flint as a result of the shooting.
The MTA suspended bus service to and from the downtown terminal, which remains on lockdown. Public transportation services moved to the former Flint Central High School campus while police continue the investigation.
"I appreciate the urgency of individuals having to catch the bus, but we have a 21-year-old male victim that lost his life," Green said. "This is unfortunate and we apologize for any inconvenience it provides, but we have a 21-year-old male victim, an employee of a shop here, that lost their life. We want to do this properly and thoroughly in order to get this victim justice."