 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Deadly shooting disrupts bus service in downtown Flint

  • Updated
  • 0
Deadly shooting disrupts bus service in downtown Flint

Police are investigating a deadly shooting inside the MTA bus terminal in downtown Flint.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead and bus service is disrupted after a shooting in downtown Flint on Thursday.

The Flint Police Department says a 38-year-old man shot and killed a 21-year-old employee working at a store inside the MTA bus terminal at the intersection of Second and Harrison streets.

A Flint police officer who is assigned to the MTA terminal heard the gunshots and saw the suspect running from the area. The officer chased the suspect and made the arrest a few blocks away with help from other law enforcement.

"This situation was immediately and swiftly handled by Flint police officers," said Flint Police Chief Terence Green.

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack, but they did not release any information about a motive Thursday afternoon. Nobody else was injured by gunfire inside the bus terminal.

Flint police did not identify either the victim or suspect Thursday. Green said there is no ongoing threat to people visiting or working in downtown Flint as a result of the shooting.

The MTA suspended bus service to and from the downtown terminal, which remains on lockdown. Public transportation services moved to the former Flint Central High School campus while police continue the investigation.

"I appreciate the urgency of individuals having to catch the bus, but we have a 21-year-old male victim that lost his life," Green said. "This is unfortunate and we apologize for any inconvenience it provides, but we have a 21-year-old male victim, an employee of a shop here, that lost their life. We want to do this properly and thoroughly in order to get this victim justice."

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you